No. 1 Georgia vs. Tennessee picks and best bets for Week 11

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will wrap up their regular season SEC slate on Saturday when heading on up to Neyland Stadium to face the resurgent Tennessee Volunteers. The will be the SEC on CBS game for the afternoon and will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) continues to cruise along on its way to the SEC Championship game and casually thumped Missouri for a 43-6 victory in Athens last Saturday. The Dawgs had both Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels throwing passes in the blowout while their defense shut yet another opponent out of the end zone in this one.
Tennessee (5-4, 3-3 SEC) is now within reaching distance of bowl eligibility and it shook off a two-game losing streak when out-dueling Kentucky in a 45-42 shootout last Saturday night in Lexington. Quarterback Hendon Hooker was extremely efficient, going 15-20 through the air for 316 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. He leads the SEC in QBR at 190.0, having thrown for 1,894 yards, 21 touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Georgia: 1st overall, 6th offense, 1st defense
Tennessee: 20th overall, 12th offense, 35th defense
Injury update
Georgia
WR Arian Smith Out for season - Leg
WR Dominick Blaylock Questionable - Hamstring
LB Rian Davis Questionable - Quad
WR Justin Robinson Questionable - Hamstring
OL Jamaree Salyer Out indefinitely - Foot
DE Adam Anderson Out indefinitely - Legal
Tennessee
OG Cade Mays Questionable - Leg
RB Len’Neth Whitehead Questionable - Undisclosed
OG Kingston Harris Questionable - Undisclosed
DB Christian Charles Questionable - Undisclosed
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Georgia: 6-3 ATS
Tennessee: 4-5 ATS
Total
Georgia: Over 3-6
Tennessee: Over 6-3
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Georgia: 3rd overall, 3rd offense, 2nd defense
Tennessee: 19th overall, 19th offense, 17th defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Georgia -20
Total: 56
Moneyline: Georgia -1250, Tennessee +750
Opening line: Georgia -22
Opening total: 53.5
Weather
48 degrees, 5 MPH Winds, Sunny
The Pick
Over 53.5
Tennessee poses as the best offense Georgia will probably face throughout the entirety of the regular season. While it’s a tall order to ask them to pull off the outright upset in Neyland, they have the capability of putting a few touchdowns on the board on a chilly day in Knoxville. That combined with the usual scoring barrage that UGA is capable of should be enough to trigger the over.
