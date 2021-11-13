No. 1 Georgia vs. Tennessee picks and best bets for Week 11

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will wrap up their regular season SEC slate on Saturday when heading on up to Neyland Stadium to face the resurgent Tennessee Volunteers. The will be the SEC on CBS game for the afternoon and will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) continues to cruise along on its way to the SEC Championship game and casually thumped Missouri for a 43-6 victory in Athens last Saturday. The Dawgs had both Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels throwing passes in the blowout while their defense shut yet another opponent out of the end zone in this one.

Tennessee (5-4, 3-3 SEC) is now within reaching distance of bowl eligibility and it shook off a two-game losing streak when out-dueling Kentucky in a 45-42 shootout last Saturday night in Lexington. Quarterback Hendon Hooker was extremely efficient, going 15-20 through the air for 316 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. He leads the SEC in QBR at 190.0, having thrown for 1,894 yards, 21 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Georgia: 1st overall, 6th offense, 1st defense

Tennessee: 20th overall, 12th offense, 35th defense

Injury update

Georgia

WR Arian Smith Out for season - Leg

WR Dominick Blaylock Questionable - Hamstring

LB Rian Davis Questionable - Quad

WR Justin Robinson Questionable - Hamstring

OL Jamaree Salyer Out indefinitely - Foot

DE Adam Anderson Out indefinitely - Legal

Tennessee

OG Cade Mays Questionable - Leg

RB Len’Neth Whitehead Questionable - Undisclosed

OG Kingston Harris Questionable - Undisclosed

DB Christian Charles Questionable - Undisclosed

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Georgia: 6-3 ATS

Tennessee: 4-5 ATS

Total

Georgia: Over 3-6

Tennessee: Over 6-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Georgia: 3rd overall, 3rd offense, 2nd defense

Tennessee: 19th overall, 19th offense, 17th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -20

Total: 56

Moneyline: Georgia -1250, Tennessee +750

Opening line: Georgia -22

Opening total: 53.5

Weather

48 degrees, 5 MPH Winds, Sunny

The Pick

Over 53.5

Tennessee poses as the best offense Georgia will probably face throughout the entirety of the regular season. While it’s a tall order to ask them to pull off the outright upset in Neyland, they have the capability of putting a few touchdowns on the board on a chilly day in Knoxville. That combined with the usual scoring barrage that UGA is capable of should be enough to trigger the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.