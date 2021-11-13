No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Baylor picks and best bets for Week 11

The Oklahoma Sooners remained in the No. 8 spot in the second College Football Playoff ranking and if they win out, they should have a good shot at cracking the top four. On the other hand, the Baylor Bears dropped to No. 13 following a loss. They will not be in contention for a Playoff spot down the stretch, but Baylor will need a win to give themselves a realistic shot at contending for a Big 12 Championship.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Oklahoma: 9 overall, 2 offense, 55 defense

Baylor: 18 overall, 32 offense, 19 defense

Injury update

Oklahoma

WR Theo Wease - Questionable (leg)

DB Jeremiah Criddell - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Mike Woods - Questionable (undisclosed)

Baylor

No injuries to report

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oklahoma: 4-5 ATS

Baylor: 6-2 ATS

Total

Oklahoma: Over 6-3

Baylor: Over 5-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oklahoma: 4 overall, 4 offense, 9 defense

Baylor: 36 overall, 27 offense, 53 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma -5.5

Total: 62.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -200, Baylor +170

Opening line: Oklahoma -5

Opening total: 61.5

Weather

67 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 2% chance of rain

The Pick

Baylor +5.5

Oklahoma is coming off a bye week, but Baylor is returning home following a loss, so the situational edge could go either way. The Bears should cover this spread because of their defense. Baylor was gashed by the TCU Horned Frogs last weekend, but Dave Aranda is a defensive coach and should have the Bears ready to play in a spot where motivation will not be an issue. Oklahoma will enter the weekend with a defense ranked No. 96 in yards per play, and Baylor ranks No. 10 offensively in that category, so they should find plenty of success and cover this spread.

