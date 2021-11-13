No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State picks and best bets for Week 11

The Oregon Ducks moved up in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, and they have positioned themselves to be in a good spot down the stretch as long as they keep on winning. Meanwhile, Washington State could find themselves in the driver’s seat in the Pac-12 North with a victory, so both programs have everything to play for on Saturday night.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Oregon: 15 overall, 15 offense, 30 defense

Washington State: 67 overall, 39 offense, 86 defense

Injury update

Oregon

OL Ryan Walk - Out (leg)

S Steve Stephens IV - Questionable (lower body)

Washington State

No new injuries to report

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oregon: 3-6 ATS

Washington State: 6-3 ATS

Total

Oregon: Over 4-5

Washington State: Over 2-7

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oregon: 9 overall, 8 offense, 7 defense

Washington State: 61 overall, 48 offense, 68 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon -14

Total: 57.5

Moneyline: Oregon -630, Washington State +450

Opening line: Oregon -14.5

Opening total: 58.5

Weather

61 degrees, 3 MPH wind, 15% chance of rain

The Pick

Washington State +14

It would’ve been great to get this number at +14.5 when it opened, but the Cougars should keep the deficit within two touchdowns. Washington State has played surprisingly well after the loss of head coach Nick Rolovich and four assistants. Meanwhile, Oregon doesn’t seem to have that killer instinct to blow teams out. The only two FBS teams the Ducks beat by more than two touchdowns are the Arizona Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes, which have a combined three Pac-12 wins.

