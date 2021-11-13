No. 10 Oklahoma State vs. TCU picks and best bets for Week 11

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are still a darkhorse to find their way into the College Football Playoff with just one loss and are alone in second place in the Big 12 standings behind the Oklahoma Sooners. They will return home to play the TCU Horned Frogs, which started the post-Gary Patterson era with a big win over the Baylor Bears last weekend.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Oklahoma State: 26 overall, 68 offense, 10 defense

TCU: 59 overall, 33 offense, 80 defense

Injury update

Oklahoma State

RB LD Brown - Out (undisclosed)

WR Langston Anderson - Questionable (undisclosed)

TE Braden Cassity - Questionable (leg)

TCU

RB Kendre Miller - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Zach Evans - Doubtful (foot)

WR JD Spielman - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oklahoma State: 7-2 ATS

TCU: 2-6-1 ATS

Total

Oklahoma State: Over 2-6-1

TCU: Over 5-4

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oklahoma State: 38 overall, 38 offense, 37 defense

TCU: 30 overall, 35 offense, 32 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma State -11.5

Total: 54

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -490, TCU +360

Opening line: Oklahoma State -12.5

Opening total: 56.5

Weather

62 degrees, 12 MPH wind, 2% chance of rain

The Pick

Oklahoma State -11.5

The Cowboys have everything to play for from a conference championship and Playoff perspective, while TCU needs to win two of their final three games to become bowl eligible. We’ll give the motivational edge to Oklahoma State at home in this spot. The worst unit on the field is the Horned Frogs defense, which ranks No. 124 nationally in yards per play allowed to FBS opponents, and the Cowboys’ offense should do enough to win this game by at least two touchdowns.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.