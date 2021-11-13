No. 6 Michigan vs. Penn State picks and best bets for Week 11

The Michigan Wolverines came up short once again in their last matchup against one of the top programs in the Big Ten East as they blow a lead to the Michigan State Spartans. Jim Harbaugh’s group will head on the road for another big divisional matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions, which do not have much to play from a postseason perspective with three losses.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Michigan: 5 overall, 17 offense, 8 defense

Penn State: 11 overall, 47 offense, 7 defense

Injury update

Michigan

WR Andrel Anthony - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Blake Corum - Probable (lower body)

RB Donovan Edwards - Questionable (undisclosed)

Penn State

RB Devyn Ford - Questionable (undisclosed)

QB Ta’Quan Roberson - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Michigan: 7-2 ATS

Penn State: 6-3 ATS

Total

Michigan: Over 4-5

Penn State: Over 2-7

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Michigan: 17 overall, 17 offense, 18 defense

Penn State: 13 overall, 14 offense, 10 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan -2.5

Total: 48.5

Moneyline: Michigan -125, Penn State +105

Opening line: Penn State -1

Opening total: 51

Weather

44 degrees, 14 MPH wind, 44% chance of rain

The Pick

Penn State +2.5

With Penn State out of the picture to contend for the Big Ten East, plenty of eyeballs are already looking ahead to Michigan’s regular season finale against the Ohio State Buckeyes, but the Wolverines are in trouble. The Nittany Lions will not play a game the rest of this season that is bigger than a home matchup against Michigan, so they’ll bring their best effort. Penn State has a top-10 defense nationally in yards per play against FBS opponents, and they should find some success moving the ball with a healthy Sean Clifford as Harbaugh’s struggles in big games will continue on Saturday.

