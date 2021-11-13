No. 6 Michigan vs. Penn State picks and best bets for Week 11

The Michigan Wolverines came up short once again in their last matchup against one of the top programs in the Big Ten East as they blow a lead to the Michigan State Spartans. Jim Harbaugh’s group will head on the road for another big divisional matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions, which do not have much to play from a postseason perspective with three losses.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Michigan: 5 overall, 17 offense, 8 defense
Penn State: 11 overall, 47 offense, 7 defense
Injury update
Michigan
WR Andrel Anthony - Questionable (undisclosed)
RB Blake Corum - Probable (lower body)
RB Donovan Edwards - Questionable (undisclosed)
Penn State
RB Devyn Ford - Questionable (undisclosed)
QB Ta’Quan Roberson - Questionable (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Michigan: 7-2 ATS
Penn State: 6-3 ATS
Total
Michigan: Over 4-5
Penn State: Over 2-7
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Michigan: 17 overall, 17 offense, 18 defense
Penn State: 13 overall, 14 offense, 10 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Michigan -2.5
Total: 48.5
Moneyline: Michigan -125, Penn State +105
Opening line: Penn State -1
Opening total: 51
Weather
44 degrees, 14 MPH wind, 44% chance of rain
The Pick
Penn State +2.5
With Penn State out of the picture to contend for the Big Ten East, plenty of eyeballs are already looking ahead to Michigan’s regular season finale against the Ohio State Buckeyes, but the Wolverines are in trouble. The Nittany Lions will not play a game the rest of this season that is bigger than a home matchup against Michigan, so they’ll bring their best effort. Penn State has a top-10 defense nationally in yards per play against FBS opponents, and they should find some success moving the ball with a healthy Sean Clifford as Harbaugh’s struggles in big games will continue on Saturday.
