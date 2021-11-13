No. 12 Wake Forest vs. No. 16 NC State picks and best bets for Week 11

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons surprised everybody by reaching the month of November before picking up their first loss in a 58-55 shootout against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Wake Forest will return home for a tough matchup against the NC State Wolfpack, which would be in the driver’s seat to win the ACC Coastal with a victory over the Demon Deacons on Saturday night.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Wake Forest: 34 overall, 8 offense, 76 defense

NC State: 23 overall, 52 offense, 12 defense

Injury update

Wake Forest

RB Christian Beal-Smith - Questionable (lower body)

NC State

No new injuries to report

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Wake Forest: 4-5 ATS

NC State: 6-3 ATS

Total

Wake Forest: Over 4-5

NC State: Over 4-5

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Wake Forest: 64 overall, 64 offense, 60 defense

NC State 29 overall, 16 offense, 15 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Wake Forest -1

Total: 65.5

Moneyline: Wake Forest -125, NC State +105

Opening line: Wake Forest -2

Opening total: 67.5

Weather

57 degrees, 12 MPH wind, 12% chance of rain

The Pick

NC State +1

It is very possible Saturday’s game is the deciding factor in who will advance to the ACC Championship Game, though the Clemson Tigers remain in the mix. Regardless, we should get the very best effort from both teams Saturday night as motivation will not be an issue. While the Wake Forest has the better offense, the Demon Deacons defense will be the worst unit on the field. This game might not feature a ton of stops, but NC State has allowed 14 or fewer points in four of five ACC games in regulation this season, and the Wolfpack can limit the damage of a fast-paced offense.

