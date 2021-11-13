No. 7 Michigan State vs. Maryland picks and best bets for Week 11

The Michigan State Spartans dropped out of the top four of the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, but they still have all their goals in front of them despite the loss. The first step in getting back in will be taking care of business at home Saturday against the Maryland Terrapins, which lost four of their last five games after starting off the year at 4-0.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Michigan State: 22 overall, 36 offense, 16 defense

Maryland: 45 overall, 37 offense, 59 defense

Injury update

Michigan State

DE Jack Camper - Questionable (undisclosed)

TE Trenton Gillison - Questionable (undisclosed)

G Matt Carrick - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Ian Stewart - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Jalen Nailor - Questionable (hand)

T Jarrett Horst - Questionable (illness)

Maryland

No new injuries to report

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Michigan State: 6-2-1 ATS

Maryland: 3-6 ATS

Total

Michigan State: Over 5-4

Maryland: Over 4-5

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Michigan State: 39 overall, 43 offense, 34 defense

Maryland: 50 overall, 65 offense, 25 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan State -12

Total: 61.5

Moneyline: Michigan State -510, Maryland +375

Opening line: Michigan State -14

Opening total: 63

Weather

42 degrees, 13 MPH wind, 46% chance of wind

The Pick

Michigan State -12

Be sure to thank fellow DraftKings Sportsbook bettors for driving this number under two touchdowns because now you can take advantage of it. It’s tough to find any area where the Terrapins would have an advantage in this matchup, and Mel Tucker should have the Spartans focused despite matchups against the Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions looming. That look-ahead potential is negated by the fact that Michigan State lost to the Purdue Boilermakers, so the Spartans should be fired up to get back onto the field and show why they belong among the top teams in the Big Ten East.

