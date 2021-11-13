No. 7 Michigan State vs. Maryland picks and best bets for Week 11

The Michigan State Spartans dropped out of the top four of the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, but they still have all their goals in front of them despite the loss. The first step in getting back in will be taking care of business at home Saturday against the Maryland Terrapins, which lost four of their last five games after starting off the year at 4-0.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Michigan State: 22 overall, 36 offense, 16 defense
Maryland: 45 overall, 37 offense, 59 defense
Injury update
Michigan State
DE Jack Camper - Questionable (undisclosed)
TE Trenton Gillison - Questionable (undisclosed)
G Matt Carrick - Questionable (undisclosed)
WR Ian Stewart - Questionable (undisclosed)
WR Jalen Nailor - Questionable (hand)
T Jarrett Horst - Questionable (illness)
Maryland
No new injuries to report
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Michigan State: 6-2-1 ATS
Maryland: 3-6 ATS
Total
Michigan State: Over 5-4
Maryland: Over 4-5
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Michigan State: 39 overall, 43 offense, 34 defense
Maryland: 50 overall, 65 offense, 25 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Michigan State -12
Total: 61.5
Moneyline: Michigan State -510, Maryland +375
Opening line: Michigan State -14
Opening total: 63
Weather
42 degrees, 13 MPH wind, 46% chance of wind
The Pick
Michigan State -12
Be sure to thank fellow DraftKings Sportsbook bettors for driving this number under two touchdowns because now you can take advantage of it. It’s tough to find any area where the Terrapins would have an advantage in this matchup, and Mel Tucker should have the Spartans focused despite matchups against the Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions looming. That look-ahead potential is negated by the fact that Michigan State lost to the Purdue Boilermakers, so the Spartans should be fired up to get back onto the field and show why they belong among the top teams in the Big Ten East.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.