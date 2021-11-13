No. 18 Wisconsin vs. Northwestern picks and best bets for Week 11

The Wisconsin Badgers will go for their sixth consecutive win after a 1-3 start to the season when they host the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. While Wisconsin is playing their best football of the year, Northwestern lost three games in a row and scored 14 or fewer points in each of those losses.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Wisconsin: 4 overall, 54 offense, 2 defense

Northwestern: 87 overall, 115 offense, 29 defense

Injury update

Wisconsin

LB Mike Maskalunas - Out (undisclosed)

DE James Thompson Jr. - Questionable (undisclosed)

OL Michael Furtney - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Chez Mellusi - Out for the season (knee)

LB Spencer Lytle - Questionable (undisclosed)

TE Cam Large - Questionable (undisclosed)

TE Hayden Rucci - Questionable (undisclosed)

LB Marty Strey - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR A.J. Abbott - Questionable (undisclosed)

OL Jack Nelson - Questionable (undisclosed)

Northwestern

No new injuries to report

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Wisconsin: 5-4 ATS

Northwestern: 3-6 ATS

Total

Wisconsin: Over 4-5

Northwestern: Over 4-5

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Wisconsin: 23 overall, 22 offense, 31 defense

Northwestern: 41 overall, 40 offense, 42 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Wisconsin -24.5

Total: 41

Moneyline: Wisconsin -2500, Northwestern +1200

Opening line: Wisconsin -23.5

Opening total: 41

Weather

37 degrees, 12 MPH wind, 15% chance of rain

The Pick

Under 41

The Wildcats’ offenses continues to struggle this season, and it’s very difficult to imagine Northwestern having much of any success moving the ball. The Badgers rank No. 1 defensively in yards per play, and the defense has allowed no more than seven points in their last four Big Ten games. Wisconsin should dominate the line of scrimmage offensively, but possessions will be limited without a ton of passes expected to be thrown in this matchup.

