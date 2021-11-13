No. 18 Wisconsin vs. Northwestern picks and best bets for Week 11

The Wisconsin Badgers will go for their sixth consecutive win after a 1-3 start to the season when they host the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. While Wisconsin is playing their best football of the year, Northwestern lost three games in a row and scored 14 or fewer points in each of those losses.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Wisconsin: 4 overall, 54 offense, 2 defense
Northwestern: 87 overall, 115 offense, 29 defense
Injury update
Wisconsin
LB Mike Maskalunas - Out (undisclosed)
DE James Thompson Jr. - Questionable (undisclosed)
OL Michael Furtney - Questionable (undisclosed)
RB Chez Mellusi - Out for the season (knee)
LB Spencer Lytle - Questionable (undisclosed)
TE Cam Large - Questionable (undisclosed)
TE Hayden Rucci - Questionable (undisclosed)
LB Marty Strey - Questionable (undisclosed)
WR A.J. Abbott - Questionable (undisclosed)
OL Jack Nelson - Questionable (undisclosed)
Northwestern
No new injuries to report
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Wisconsin: 5-4 ATS
Northwestern: 3-6 ATS
Total
Wisconsin: Over 4-5
Northwestern: Over 4-5
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Wisconsin: 23 overall, 22 offense, 31 defense
Northwestern: 41 overall, 40 offense, 42 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Wisconsin -24.5
Total: 41
Moneyline: Wisconsin -2500, Northwestern +1200
Opening line: Wisconsin -23.5
Opening total: 41
Weather
37 degrees, 12 MPH wind, 15% chance of rain
The Pick
Under 41
The Wildcats’ offenses continues to struggle this season, and it’s very difficult to imagine Northwestern having much of any success moving the ball. The Badgers rank No. 1 defensively in yards per play, and the defense has allowed no more than seven points in their last four Big Ten games. Wisconsin should dominate the line of scrimmage offensively, but possessions will be limited without a ton of passes expected to be thrown in this matchup.
