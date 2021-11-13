No. 20 Iowa vs. Minnesota picks and best bets for Week 11

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will head on the road to play the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon, and both programs are among four teams tied at the top of the Big Ten West. The loser of this game would have an extremely difficult path to getting back into the mix, so this should be a fun matchup between two teams that have developed an underrated rivalry with one another.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Minnesota: 29 overall, 40 offense, 18 defense

Iowa: 19 overall, 92 offense, 3 defense

Injury update

Minnesota

WR Chris Autman-Bell is probable (undisclosed)

K Dragan Kesich - Questionable (undisclosed)

Iowa

QB Spencer Petras - Out (undisclosed)

RB Ivory Kelly-Martin - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Minnesota: 5-3-1 ATS

Iowa: 5-4 ATS

Total

Minnesota: Over 4-5

Iowa: Over 2-7

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Minnesota: 54 overall, 54 offense, 52 defense

Iowa: 42 overall, 38 offense, 44 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Iowa -4.5

Total: 37.5

Moneyline: Iowa -190, Minnesota +160

Opening line: Iowa -6.5

Opening total: 37.5

Weather

42 degrees, 12 MPH wind, 20% chance of rain

The Pick

Under 37.5

As uncomfortable as this will make you feel, it will all be worth it in the end because offense will be completely non-existent in Iowa City. It’s crazy to think the Hawkeyes were once ranked No. 2 in the country because they have the No. 124 offense in yards per play out of 130 FBS teams. Meanwhile, Iowa’s defense ranks fourth in that category. Minnesota is coming off a game in which they lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini 14-6, and it’s tough to imagine the Gophers moving the ball against a significantly better defense.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.