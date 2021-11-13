Miami vs. Florida State picks and best bets for Week 11

The Miami Hurricanes appear to have found their answer at quarterback for the next few years as Tyler Van Dyke has played extremely well on their three-game winning streak. They will get a road matchup against the Florida State Seminoles, which need three straight wins to close out their season to win a bowl game.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Miami: 28 overall, 13 offense, 43 defense

Florida State: 48 overall, 50 offense, 53 defense

Injury update

Miami

QB Jake Garcia - Out (ankle)

OL Ousman Traore - Questionable (undisclosed)

LB Bradley Jennings Jr. - Questionable (undisclosed)

S Gurvan Hall Jr. - Questionable (undisclosed)

CB Al Blades Jr. - Out (undisclosed)

Florida State

DB Sidney Williams - Questionable (undisclosed)

DB Travis Jay - Questionable (undisclosed)

QB Jordan Travis - Questionable (illness)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Miami: 4-5 ATS

Florida State: 3-6 ATS

Total

Miami: Over 4-4-1

Florida State: Over 4-5

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Florida State: 20 overall, 28 offense, 20 defense

Miami: 12 overall, 7 offense, 14 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Miami -2.5

Total: 61

Moneyline: Miami -130, Florida State +110

Opening line: Miami -3

Opening total: 64.5

Weather

71 degrees, 10 MPH wind, 23% chance of rain

The Pick

Miami -3

Miami has been a completely different team as Van Dyke has emerged as the Hurricanes starting quarterback after injuries to the position. In the Hurricanes’ three-game winning streak, he has thrown for 1,140 yards with 10 touchdowns and an interception. It’s tough to see how the Seminoles keep up as they averaged just 256 total yards of offense in their last two matchups.

