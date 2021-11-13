Browns vs. Patriots game picks, best bets for Week 10 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns feel like a team that’s getting hot at the right time, which is probably helped by the fact that they’re getting healthier as we head into the back half of the season too. Underdogs to the Bengals last week, they beat them by 25 points, thanks in part to a defense that forced three turnovers. Traveling to play the New England Patriots presents a stiffer test to be sure, but New England is struggling at home, where they’ve only won once this season. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Browns-Patriots in Week 10 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Patriots Week 10 odds

Spread: Patriots -2

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Browns +110, Patriots -130

Our picks for Browns vs. Patriots

Pick against the spread: Browns +2

The Browns pulled off a big, important win last week as underdogs, beating the Bengals by 25 points. Obviously, the Patriots defense presents a much more difficult challenge, but with Cleveland’s insistence on pounding the ball on the ground over and over and over again, it gives them an advantage on a Patriots defense that’s better at stopping the pass than the run. Plus, the Patriots are just 1-4 at home this season.

Over/under: Under 45

This is shaping up to be a defensive showdown. The Patriots, however, do average more than 25 points per game this season, but the Browns have only allowed opponents to top that three times this year.

Preferred player prop: TBD — awaiting additional props

