Jaguars vs. Colts game picks, best bets for Week 10 NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars are riding a bona fide hot streak into Indianapolis for an AFC South showdown with the Colts. The Jags pulled off the upset of the season last week, beating the Buffalo Bills 9-6. It was actually their second win in three games, signaling that maybe the Jags are better than we’ve been giving them credit for, or at least something besides the butt of so, so many jokes. Still, it’s going to be tough to drop in on the Colts and pull off another big upset this week, but you never know. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jaguars-Colts in Week 10 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Colts Week 10 odds

Spread: Colts -10

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Jaguars +360, Colts -490

Our picks for Jaguars vs. Colts

Pick against the spread: Jaguars +10

The Jags aren’t getting much love from the oddsmakers this week, which is understandable. To be fair, covering a 10-point spread is no easy task for Jacksonville—five of the Jags’ six losses this season have been by 10 points or more. But they have a decent history with the Colts, covering the spread in 10 of their last 12 games against Indianapolis. And while it’s very premature to call whatever’s going on with the Jaguars a turnaround, they are playing better football lately.

Over/under: Under 47.5

If the Jaguars are going to keep the final score within 10 points, they’re going to have to recreate some of the magic they used on the Bills last week, when they held them to a measly six points. The Colts have been one the league’s best team when it comes to hitting the over, doing it six times this season. Still, I’m betting on the Jaguars holding them down this week.

Preferred player prop: TBD — awaiting additional props

