Bucs vs. Washington game picks, best bets for Week 10 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head north to take on the Washington Football Team on Sunday, November 14th at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. The Buccs should be rested coming off their bye week, but in their last game, they lost to the New Orleans Saints. The Washington Football Team also was on bye last weekend, and in their last game, they took a 17-10 loss to the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bucs-Washington matchup in Week 10 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucs vs. Washington Week 10 odds

Spread: TB -9.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: TB -400, WAS +300

Our picks for Bucs vs. Washington

Pick against the spread: TB -9.5

The Washington Football Team is allowing the fourth-most points per game in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are scoring the most points per game in the league. Even with both teams getting the extra prep time, this matchup is still going to favor Tampa Bay. It isn’t wise to vote against quarterback Tom Brady and this week I think he leads his team to a double-digit win.

Over/under: UNDER 51.5

Despite the faith I have in the Buccaneers offense, the Washington Football Team is good at slowing down offenses. No, they aren’t good at keeping them from scoring, but they don’t give up quick drives. They have lost four straight games, but in those losses, the point total would have hit the under in this game just once. I think that the Buccaneers win by double-digits, but that it stays under the point total.

Preferred player prop: TBD — awaiting additional props

