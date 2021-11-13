Panthers vs. Cardinals game picks, best bets for Week 10 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals are limping into a Week 10 home game against the Carolina Panthers with an injury report that looks more like a prized fantasy football lineup. Quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore are all dealing with injuries and expected to be a game-time decision. But it might not matter if they don’t play. The Cardinals had no problems without Murray last week in a 37-17 thrashing of the 49ers, thanks to a huge outing from running back James Conner who made life easy for backup quarterback Colt McCoy. Expect more of the same this week against a struggling Panthers team forced to turn to Matt Barkley at quarterback while they wait for the newly signed Cam Newton to get up to speed. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Panthers-Cardinals matchup in Week 10 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Cardinals Week 10 odds

Spread: Cardinals -10.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Panthers +350, Cardinals -475

Our picks for Panthers vs. Cardinals

Pick against the spread: Cardinals -10.5

One look at the Cardinals’ injury list makes this seem like a foolish pick. After all, Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore are all going to be game-time decisions. Still, even if all three players sit, it’s not going to be a huge issue against a Panthers team rolling with Matt Barkley at quarterback while they wait for Cam Newton to get ready to play again.

Over/under: Under 44.5

The Panthers have seen the scoring total hit the over just twice this season. And believe it or not, the Cardinals have done it just four times, versus five games that went under the projected point total. It’s only happened once at State Farm Stadium. The problem this week is really going to be the Panthers offense, or what’s left of it.

Preferred player prop: James Conner last scored (+500)

Conner’s coming off a monster game last week against the 49ers. He ran for 96 yards, and he caught five passes for 77 yards in that one. More impressive was that he found the end zone three times, giving him six touchdowns in his last three games and 11 on the season so far. But in three of the Cardinals’ last four games as favorites, it was Conner who scored the last touchdown of the game. We think he’ll do it again this week.

