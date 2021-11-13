Chiefs vs. Raiders game picks, best bets for Week 10 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs will go for their third victory in a row as they head on the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night. All four AFC West teams have five victories, so this is setting to to be a thrilling divisional race down the stretch.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chiefs-Raiders in Week 10 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Week 10 odds

Spread: Chiefs -2.5

Point total: 52

Moneyline: Chiefs -145, Raiders +125

Our picks for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Pick against the spread: Raiders +2.5

Aside from the offensive star power for Kansas City, it’s tough to find too many reasons to side with the Chiefs on Sunday night. The Chiefs defense rank dead last in yards per play, and the offense is No. 14 in that category. Meanwhile, the Raiders rank inside the top seven in yards per play on both sides of the ball.

Over/under: Under 52

Kansas City has scored 20 or fewer points in four of their last five games, and Las Vegas has a defense that can limit what the Chiefs do offensively. The Raiders scored just 16 points in their last time out with three turnovers, and Kansas City played one of their best games defensively, though it was against a Jordan Love-led Green Bay Packers offense.

Preferred player prop: Josh Jacobs O56.5 rushing yards

Teams have had plenty of success running against the Kansas City defense as the Chiefs rank No. 29 in yards per rush allowed. Josh Jacobs took advantage of 13 carries last weekend and rumbled for 76 yards against the New York Giants, and he’s set up for another successful day on Sunday.

