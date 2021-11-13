Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Jazz Saturday

The Miami Heat and Utah Jazz kick off NBA TV’s Saturday doubleheader in a matchup of two contending teams. The Heat are coming off a tough loss to the Clippers and looking to halt a two-game losing streak. Utah is also looking to bounce back from a Thursday loss to the Pacers.

The Jazz are 7-point favorites against the spread and -260 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Miami is +210 on the moneyline, and the total is set at 214.5.

Heat vs. Jazz, 5:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +7 (-115)

Even with Jimmy Butler’s status up in the air, the Heat are a strong unit. The team battled hard against the Lakers and Clippers without Butler, and ultimately only lost both games by three points. Seven points is too much, even for a great Jazz team. Take the Heat against the spread.

Over/Under: Under 214.5 (-110)

Both teams are great defensively. Utah ranks fifth in opponent points per game while Miami comes in at eighth. This has the makings for a relatively low-scoring contest, which means the under is the play here.

