Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Jazz Saturday

We go over some of the best betting options for Saturday’s matchup between the Miami Heat and Utah Jazz.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers
Kyle Lowry of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers on November 10, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat and Utah Jazz kick off NBA TV’s Saturday doubleheader in a matchup of two contending teams. The Heat are coming off a tough loss to the Clippers and looking to halt a two-game losing streak. Utah is also looking to bounce back from a Thursday loss to the Pacers.

The Jazz are 7-point favorites against the spread and -260 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Miami is +210 on the moneyline, and the total is set at 214.5.

Heat vs. Jazz, 5:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +7 (-115)

Even with Jimmy Butler’s status up in the air, the Heat are a strong unit. The team battled hard against the Lakers and Clippers without Butler, and ultimately only lost both games by three points. Seven points is too much, even for a great Jazz team. Take the Heat against the spread.

Over/Under: Under 214.5 (-110)

Both teams are great defensively. Utah ranks fifth in opponent points per game while Miami comes in at eighth. This has the makings for a relatively low-scoring contest, which means the under is the play here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

