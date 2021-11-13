Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Pacers Saturday

The Indiana Pacers have started to look more like a playoff team in recent games and will look to keep their strong play going Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers are currently dealing with a COVID outbreak, and have lost three straight with prominent players sidelined due to the protocols.

The Pacers are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Indiana is -160 on the moneyline while Philly is +140. The total is set at 214.

76ers vs. Pacers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pacers -3.5 (-105)

The 76ers are simply not operating at full strength, and Indiana is coming into this contest winners in two of its last three games. The Pacers should be able to get the job done against a depleted Philadelphia squad.

Over/Under: Over 214 (-110)

The Pacers are average in terms of scoring but give up points at slightly below the league median. The 76ers have been a stellar defensive unit but will be without Joel Embiid to anchor that side of the floor. This feels like a sneaky high-scoring game, so the over is the play.

