Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Cavaliers Saturday

The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off Saturday with both teams looking to keep winning ways going. The Celtics are going for a three-game win streak while the Cavs hope to win back-to-back contests.

Boston is a 2-point favorite against the spread and -130 on the moneyline according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Cleveland is +110 on the moneyline, with the total set at 201.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers +2 (-110)

Cleveland has been surprisingly competent this season with a young squad. Evan Mobley is the favorite to win Rookie of the Year at the moment, and Darius Garland is playing at a high level. The Cavs have what it takes to hold their own against the Celtics, who had trouble with a Giannis-less Milwaukee team Friday. Take Cleveland against the spread.

Over/Under: Over 201 (-110)

The Celtics are 12th in points per game and the Cavaliers are 23rd, which makes this a tough bet. However, the total is incredibly low relative to most NBA games. The over is the safer play here, even with one team struggling to score points this season.

