Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Clippers Saturday

The Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves will be looking to keep their winning ways going when the two squads meet Saturday. The Clippers have won their last six, including two games against Minnesota in that span. The Timberwolves managed to blow out the Lakers Friday night and hope to get revenge against the Clippers Saturday.

LA is a 7-point favorite against the spread according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Clippers are -280 on the moneyline while Minnesota is +225. The total is set at 220.5.

Timberwolves vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -7 (-110)

The Clippers have already beaten the Timberwolves twice during this winning streak. The average margin of victory for both games was 15.5. That bodes well for taking LA against the spread in this contest.

Over/Under: Under 220.5 (-110)

One game went over this total, with the second game going under. This is the third meeting between the two teams in span of 10 days, so there’s going to be a lot of familiarity for both sides. That typically means a low-scoring contest, so the under is the play here.

