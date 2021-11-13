Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, November 13

It’s a relatively light NBA slate for Saturday with just seven games on the docket, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a chance to make some money on player props. Here are three of the best props from Saturday’s schedule, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Domantas Sabonis, over 16.5 points (-110)

Sabonis is averaging 18.3 points per game, and should be able to take advantage of Philadelphia’s roster holes due to COVID protocols. The Indiana big man is meshing well with Myles Turner, which bodes well for the team going forward. Back Sabonis to go over this line against the Sixers.

Nicolas Batum, over 6.5 rebounds (+110)

Batum is averaging 6.3 rebounds per game, so this is going to be a close prop. He grabbed 13 rebounds across two games with the Timberwolves recently, so he’s likely to be in the 6-7 range again. When there’s value on the over, it’s the better play. Batum is a model of consistency on the boards, and maybe a favorable bounce will take him over the 6.5 mark.

Spencer Dinwiddie, under 7.5 assists (-145)

Dinwiddie has been a great acquisition for the Wizards in the offseason, averaging 15.4 points and 5.7 assists per game. However, Bradley Beal is out for Saturday’s contest against the Magic. That means less assist chances for Dinwiddie, who is likely to take up more a scoring role in this one. Take the under on his assist total.

