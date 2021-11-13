Damien Harris injury: Patriots RB ruled out for Week 10 vs. Browns

The New England Patriots backfield is dealing with a host of injuries ahead of this Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Starting running back Damien Harris is still dealing with a concussion he suffered in last week’s game against the Panthers. Harris was not able to practice at all this week, and he’s still in the league’s concussion protocol. He is has been ruled out for the contest.

Fantasy football impact: Damien Harris (concussion)

Given that Harris was not able to get in any work at practice this week and has yet to be cleared from the concussion protocol, it was always going to be tough for the running back to suit up. The Patriots ruled him out a day before the game, meaning he was never really in any position to participate even if the team kept his status under wraps.

This all would most likely leave Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden with an increased workload this week. The Patriots might also give JJ Taylor some reps, though it’s unclear how they’d split things up with those two handling the rushing work. Be sure to check the news ahead of Sunday’s game before finalizing any lineup decisions.