Full Gear 2021: How to watch and what to watch for AEW November PPV

After two months of build, AEW returns to pay-per-view on Saturday with Full Gear coming live from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Three title bouts, a CM Punk match, and the final of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament will headline the 10-match card.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Time: 8 p.m. ET (‘Buy-In’ preshow begins at 7 p.m. ET)

Live stream: All Out will stream will be available for $50 on Bleacher Report. You can stream it on the B/R Live app through most platforms and mobile devices.

What to watch

As mentioned before, we have three title matches on the card with Kenny Omega, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and the Lucha Brothers all putting their respective belts on the line.

CM Punk will be appearing on his second ppv in AEW when facing Eddie Kingston and Miro and Bryan Danielson will fight for a future shot at the AEW World title.

Full list of matches

AEW World Championship - Kenny Omega (c) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

AEW Women’s World Championship - Dr. Britt Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Tay Conti

AEW World Tag Team Championship - The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. FTR

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final- Bryan Danielson vs. Miro (Winner gets a future world title match)

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

Christian Cage and Jurassic Express vs. Superkliq (Falls Count Anywhere)

Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year (Minneapolis Street Fight)

Darby Allin vs. MJF

Cody Rhodes and Pac vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo

Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa