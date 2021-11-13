 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bowl-eligible teams 2021: Who can make a bowl game with a win this weekend?

Here’s a list of teams that will qualify for the college football postseason with a win this weekend.

By Collin Sherwin
UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson during a college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the UCLA Bruins on October 23, 2021, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bowl season is right around the corner, and for plenty of teams that means getting over the hump to extend the season is top-of-mind right now.

There are 42 bowl games with 84 bowl spots available for 130 FBS teams in 2021, not including the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Once teams reach the 6-6 threshold, they are eligible to play in a bowl game.

As of right now, 51 teams have qualified to play in a bowl game in 2021, with 33 more spots available. As many as 27 teams could get eligibe this weekend, but time is running out as there’s just two more weekends after Saturday, November 13th to reach the needed threshold.

If Army is one of those teams, they could qualify as late as December 11th because the Army-Navy game is played the weekend after the conference championship games.

Teams that are 5-7 can also be given bowl consideration, but only once all the 6-6 teams have been placed. Those 5-7 teams would be chosen in order of their current Academic Progress Rate (APR Score).

Here is a list of all the FBS teams that will be bowl eligible with a win this weekend.

Bowl Eligible With Win Week 11

Team Record Conference
Army 5-3 Independent
E Carolina 5-4 AAC
Syracuse 5-4 ACC
Memphis 5-4 AAC
W Kentucky 5-4 C-USA
Oregon St 5-4 Pac-12
S Carolina 5-4 SEC
Texas Tech 5-4 Big 12
S Alabama 5-4 Sun Belt
Fla Atlantic 5-4 C-USA
N Carolina 5-4 ACC
Wyoming 5-4 MWC
Wash State 5-4 Pac-12
Maryland 5-4 ACC
Miami (FL) 5-4 ACC
UCLA 5-4 Pac-12
Charlotte 5-4 C-USA
Boise State 5-4 MWC
Miss State 5-4 SEC
Troy 5-4 Sun Belt
Tennessee 5-4 SEC
Boston Col 5-4 ACC
Kent State 5-5 MAC
Ball State 5-5 MAC
San Jose St 5-5 MWC
Miami (OH) 5-5 MAC
Toledo 5-5 MAC

