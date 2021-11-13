Bowl-eligible teams 2021: Who can make a bowl game with a win this weekend?

Bowl season is right around the corner, and for plenty of teams that means getting over the hump to extend the season is top-of-mind right now.

There are 42 bowl games with 84 bowl spots available for 130 FBS teams in 2021, not including the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Once teams reach the 6-6 threshold, they are eligible to play in a bowl game.

As of right now, 51 teams have qualified to play in a bowl game in 2021, with 33 more spots available. As many as 27 teams could get eligibe this weekend, but time is running out as there’s just two more weekends after Saturday, November 13th to reach the needed threshold.

If Army is one of those teams, they could qualify as late as December 11th because the Army-Navy game is played the weekend after the conference championship games.

Teams that are 5-7 can also be given bowl consideration, but only once all the 6-6 teams have been placed. Those 5-7 teams would be chosen in order of their current Academic Progress Rate (APR Score).

Here is a list of all the FBS teams that will be bowl eligible with a win this weekend.