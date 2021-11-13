AEW live stream: How to watch AEW Full Gear PPV online

AEW is back on pay-per-view on Saturday, November 13 with Full Gear airing live at 8 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis. The price to stream the event is $50 and will stream on Bleacher Report Live. You can access B/R Live on several platforms including IOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Xbox One,

Below is a full list of matches for the PPV. Three titles will be on the line on the show as well as CM Punk facing Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson battling Miro for a future world title opportunity.

Full card

AEW World Championship - Kenny Omega (c) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

AEW Women’s World Championship - Dr. Britt Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Tay Conti

AEW World Tag Team Championship - The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. FTR

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final- Bryan Danielson vs. Miro (Winner gets a future world title match)

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

Christian Cage and Jurassic Express vs. Superkliq (Falls Count Anywhere)

Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year (Minneapolis Street Fight)

Darby Allin vs. MJF

Cody Rhodes and Pac vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo

Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa