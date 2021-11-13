Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for November 13th

While most of the Top 25 will be trading dollars for home wins on Saturday, the late game will be one of the best true road games of the college basketball season.

The No. 5 Texas Longhorns head to Spokane to face the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs in The Kennel for what should be a terrific test for both teams early. Shaka Smart likely saved his job with a late-season surge in 2021, and Mark Few has reloaded around No. 1 overall recruit Chet Holmgren. Both teams played on Tuesday, with the Zags routing Dixie State 97-63 in their opener, while Texas piled it on Houston Baptist 92-48.

Usually matchups this good happen on neutral floors, so to get a game with two of the best teams in America on campus should make for a terrific atmosphere. And with fans finally being allowed back into venues, we should start to see some college basketball that feels more normal again.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on November 13th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Top 25 November 13th Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 12:00 p.m. Coppin State #24 UConn ESPN2 UConn -41.5 147.5 2:00 p.m. Vermont #21 Maryland N/A UM -10.5 136 3:00 p.m. Gardner-Webb #16 Arkansas SEC+ UA -19.5 145 7:00 p.m. North Carolina Central #12 Memphis ESPN+ UM -28.5 137.5 8:00 p.m. Prairie View A&M #6 Michigan BTN UM -23 145 8:00 p.m. Campbell #9 Duke ACCN+ Duke -23 140.5 10:30 p.m. No. 5 Texas #1 Gonzaga ESPN2 GU -7.5 148

