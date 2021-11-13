Full card for AEW’s 2021 Full Gear PPV

AEW returns to pay-per-view this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET with Full Gear coming live from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The upstart company will have a stacked, 10-match card headlined by a AEW World Championship bout between Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page. They went old school on this past episode of Dynamite when during the contract signing ceremony, Omega signed the contract in Page’s blood.

CM Punk will make his second AEW ppv appearance when battling Eddie Kingston on the show. We’ll also see the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament when Bryan Danielson faces Miro. The winner gets a future world title shot.

Here is the complete card for Full Gear on Saturday, November 13 in no particular order:

2021 Full Gear PPV full card

AEW World Championship - Kenny Omega (c) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

AEW Women’s World Championship - Dr. Britt Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Tay Conti

AEW World Tag Team Championship - The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. FTR

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final- Bryan Danielson vs. Miro (Winner gets a future world title match)

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

Christian Cage and Jurassic Express vs. Superkliq (Falls Count Anywhere)

Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year (Minneapolis Street Fight)

Darby Allin vs. MJF

Cody Rhodes and Pac vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo

Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa