AEW start time: What time AEW Full Gear PPV starts, when main event starts on Saturday

AEW will return to pay-per-view this Saturday for the first time since September when presenting Full Gear live from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The ‘Buy-In’ preshow is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT with the main show beginning at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The preshow will feature a tag team match featuring Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter taking on Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa.

The main event will more than likely be the AEW World Championship featuring Kenny Omega defending his belt against “Hangman” Adam Page. This match will probably begin anywhere from 10:45-11 p.m. ET.

Here is the complete card for Full Gear on Saturday, November 13 in no particular order:

2021 Full Gear PPV full card

AEW World Championship - Kenny Omega (c) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

AEW Women’s World Championship - Dr. Britt Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Tay Conti

AEW World Tag Team Championship - The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. FTR

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final- Bryan Danielson vs. Miro (Winner gets a future world title match)

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

Christian Cage and Jurassic Express vs. Superkliq (Falls Count Anywhere)

Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year (Minneapolis Street Fight)

Darby Allin vs. MJF

Cody Rhodes and Pac vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo

Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa