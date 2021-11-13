AEW Full Gear 2021: Full list of winners, match results, video, more

AEW returns to pay-per-view on Saturday with Full Gear coming live from the Target Center in Minneapolis. 10 matches are on the card, headlined by an AEW World Championship bout between Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page. The main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Bleacher Report.

This is the fourth PPV on the AEW calendar in 2021. The last event was All Out in September, in Chicago. It marked CM Punk’s return to wrestling action, where he defeated Darby Allin by pinfall. The main event for the evening saw Omega defeat Christian Cage via pinfall.

We’ll be tracking the results for Full Gear here. The main event will likely get going sometime around 10:30 or 11 p.m.

AEW World Championship - Kenny Omega (c) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

AEW Women’s World Championship - Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Tay Conti

AEW World Tag Team Championship - The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. FTR

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final - Bryan Danielson vs. Miro (Winner receivers a future AEW World title match)

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

Christian Cage and Jurassic Express vs. Superkliq (Falls Count Anywhere)

Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year (Minneapolis Street Fight)

Darby Allin vs. MJF

Cody Rhodes and Pac vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo

Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa