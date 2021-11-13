 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 qualifying start time: What time sprint race begins for Brazilian Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the Brazilian Grand Prix in São Paulo. Saturday brings a sprint race for qualifying and we run through some key details.

By David Fucillo
A general view over the circuit during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 11, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo by Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula One is in São Paulo this weekend for the latest race and a double dip of qualifying. The Brazilian Grand Prix airs Sunday at noon ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. In the meantime, Saturday brings the second day of qualifying.

On Friday, F1 ran the traditional three-stage qualifying period to determine a starting grid. However, instead of determining the grid for Sunday’s race, that qualifying determined the grid for Saturday’s sprint race. The drivers will run 24 laps covering 100 kilometers to determine the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

The sprint race will air on ESPNews and run from 2:30 to 3 p.m. ET. Lewis Hamilton claimed the pole position and his chief rival, Max Verstappen slots in at the No. 2 spot. Hamilton cannot claim the pole for Sunday’s race due to a five-spot grid penalty.

Verstappen heads into the sprint race as the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -175 and followed by Hamilton at +180. Verstappen is on a roll with two straight wins. A win in Saturday’s sprint race would secure him the pole position on Sunday and also three additional points for his growing lead in the season-long points race.

How to watch qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, Nov 13
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPNews
Live stream: WatchESPN

Sprint starting grid

2021 Brazilian Grand Prix, starting grid for Saturday sprint

Pos Driver Car No.
1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
4 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
5 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
6 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
7 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
8 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
9 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
10 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
11 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
12 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
13 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22
14 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
15 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99
16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
17 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
18 George Russell Williams Racing 63
19 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
20 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9

