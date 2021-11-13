F1 qualifying start time: What time sprint race begins for Brazilian Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

Formula One is in São Paulo this weekend for the latest race and a double dip of qualifying. The Brazilian Grand Prix airs Sunday at noon ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. In the meantime, Saturday brings the second day of qualifying.

On Friday, F1 ran the traditional three-stage qualifying period to determine a starting grid. However, instead of determining the grid for Sunday’s race, that qualifying determined the grid for Saturday’s sprint race. The drivers will run 24 laps covering 100 kilometers to determine the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

The sprint race will air on ESPNews and run from 2:30 to 3 p.m. ET. Lewis Hamilton claimed the pole position and his chief rival, Max Verstappen slots in at the No. 2 spot. Hamilton cannot claim the pole for Sunday’s race due to a five-spot grid penalty.

Verstappen heads into the sprint race as the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -175 and followed by Hamilton at +180. Verstappen is on a roll with two straight wins. A win in Saturday’s sprint race would secure him the pole position on Sunday and also three additional points for his growing lead in the season-long points race.

How to watch qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, Nov 13

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNews

Live stream: WatchESPN

Sprint starting grid