Texas running back injuries: Status of Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson vs. Kansas

The Texas Longhorns will enter Saturday’s game against the Kansas Jayhawks as heavy favorites at home as they look to avoid their fifth consecutive loss after a decent start to Year 1 under Steve Sarkisian. Unfortunately, the Longhorns could be without their top two leading rushers with Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. Both are listed as game-time decisions with injuries.

Robinson broke the 1,000-yard mark of the season in last week’s loss to the Iowa State Cyclones when he carried the ball 18 times for 90 yards, though he lost two fumbles. Robinson suffered a stinger in the game, which forced him to leave the game. On the year, Robinson has 1,057 rushing yards on 5.8 yards per carry with 11 touchdowns. He also does plenty of damage in the passing game with 23 receptions for 247 yards with three additional touchdowns.

Johnson is dealing with a turf toe injury, but he played against the Cyclones and finished with 19 yards on five carries. He has 276 rushing yards on the season and averages 6.3 yards per carry with three touchdowns.

If Robinson and Johnson are unable to go, the next option will likely be Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Keilan Robinson, who was the only other back to receive a rushing attempt against Iowa State as he rushed for 18 yards on three carries. Keilan Robinson has carried the ball 27 times for 194 yards with two touchdowns this season, but he has just four carries since the month of October began.

Freshman Jonathan Brooks could also be in the mix for some carries, though he has touched the ball in just two games this season and has 110 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown.

Whoever lines up at running back will step into a pretty good situation against a Kansas defense that ranks No. 129 out of 130 FBS teams in yards per rush attempt.

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas and can be seen on ESPNU.

The Longhorns are a 30.5-point favorite at to DraftKings Sportsbook.