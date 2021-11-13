Texas starting quarterback: Status of Casey Thompson, Hudson Card vs. Kansas

The Texas Longhorns appear to be changing things up at quarterback ahead of Saturday’s home matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks with Casey Thompson and Hudson Card expected to play.

Card opened the season as the starter before head coach Steve Sarkisian quickly turned to Thompson after the first two games of the season. Thompson started every games since but was benched for Card early in last week’s 30-7 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones as the Longhorns fell short in their fourth consecutive game.

Sarkisian has yet to name the official starter for Saturday’s matchup, but he mentioned both players will see the field.

On the season, Thompson has completed 63% of his passes for 1,556 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions, while Card has a much smaller sample size but completed 61.3% of throws for 415 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Texas started out 4-1 but will need to win two of their final three games to become bowl eligible, while Kansas has just one win this season in Year 1 under Lance Leipold.

The Longhorns are a 30.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.