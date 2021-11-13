Jason Bean injury: Status of Kansas quarterback for game vs. Texas

The Kansas Jayhawks are still looking for their first Big 12 win in their first year under new head coach Lance Leipold, and they could be heading into Saturday night’s matchup without starting quarterback Jason Bean against the Texas Longhorns.

Bean left last week’s 35-10 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats, though he took some practice reps this week and is listed as a game-time decision. On the season, Bean has completed 56.4% of his passes for 1,252 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. He is also the team’s second leading rusher with 401 yards on 91 attempts with four touchdowns.

Bean was replaced by backup Miles Kendrick, who was injured on his second snap and carted off. Leipold said Kendrick will be out for the rest of the season.

If Bean is unable to go, the Jayhawks will turn to Jalon Daniels, who completed 13 of 19 passes for 105 yards with a touchdown last week. He has appeared in three games to this point of the season and has thrown for 154 yards on 16 of 25 passing with one touchdown and zero interceptions.

Whoever lines up at quarterback will go up against a Texas defense that ranks No. 63 in yards per pass against FBS opponents this season.

Kansas is listed as a 30.5-point underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 62.