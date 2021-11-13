Brennan Armstrong injury: Status of Virginia quarterback for game vs. Notre Dame

The Virginia Cavaliers are coming off a bye ahead of Saturday night’s big home game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. There should be a good atmosphere and energy for this matchup, though head coach Bronco Mendenhall hasn’t been announced whether quarterback Brennan Armstrong will be available.

Virginia’s last game was on Saturday, October 30th when the Cavaliers were defeated 66-49 to the BYU Cougars, and Armstrong left the game with what appeared to be an injury to his ribs. He finished the game 22 of 34 for 337 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also led the team in rushing with 11 carries for 94 yards and two additional scores.

Earlier in the week, Mendenhall said he is planning for Armstrong to be the starter but said he would not provide an update till Saturday’s game begins.

Freshmen Jay Woolfolk and Ira Armstead are listed as the backups on Virginia’s depth chart. Woolfolk played against BYU and completed 2 of 5 passes for 35 yards. The only other pass he threw this season came against the Illinois Fighting Illini in Week 2, and it was incomplete. Armstead threw a pass against Illinois and William & Mary and is 0 of 2 on the season. He has completed 1 of 5 passes for nine yards in his career.

If Armstrong is unable to go, it would be a huge blow to what has been a fantastic season for the Virginia offense. The Cavaliers have scored 40 or more points in three consecutive games and on the season, Armstrong has completed 64.3% of his passes for 3,557 yards with 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also has 271 yards rushing with seven touchdowns on the ground.

Saturday’s game will get started at 7:30 p.m. ET from Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia and can be seen on ABC.

Virginia will enter as a 6.5-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 63.