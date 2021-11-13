Best bets and picks for college basketball on Saturday, November 13th

College basketball is finally back, and November 13th marks the first Saturday since the sport returned. Home-court advantage is likely to return to being a major factor from a betting perspective this season after many of last year’s games were played with limited or no fan attendance.

After scrolling through the day’s slate, here’s a look at some of the best bets you can make across the entire Saturday of college hoops. All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gonzaga -7.5 vs. Texas

The best game of the day will take place late when the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs host the No. 5 Texas Longhorns at 10:30 p.m. ET from McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington. Both programs are coming off blowout wins over inferior opponents, but the Bulldogs play very well when they have these opportunities in the non-conference. Mark Few will be back following a one-game suspension for an offseason DUI arrest, and the Bulldogs should find plenty of success against a Texas team that is loaded with incoming transfers in the first year under Chris Beard.

Prairie View vs. Michigan Over 144.5

The Michigan Wolverines allowed their season opener to get a little too close for comfort before pulling away for an 88-76 win over the Buffalo Bulls to open their season. Now, the Wolverines will play Prairie View A&M in a game that will be held in Washington, D.C. In their first two games, the Panthers allowed 87 points to Saint Mary’s and 92 points to San Francisco. Michigan should have no trouble scoring, and Prairie View should do enough to push this total past the over.

UNLV -7 vs. California

One of the worst losses early on this season came on opening night when the California Bears lost 80-67 in a home game against UC San Diego. The Bears had five players out with injuries, and head coach Mark Fox said at least four of them will be unavailable for Saturday’s matchup. Offense could be an issue early on for Cal, which also needs to find ways to replace Matt Bradley, last year’s leading scorer, who transferred to play for the San Diego State Aztecs.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.