 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Lewis Hamilton disqualified from qualifying technical violation at Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix

The man in second place in the points standings will now start in the back of the field in São Paulo.

By Collin Sherwin
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP prepares to drive in the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has been disqualified from qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix after a technical violation was discovered. Despite being in second place and in the mix for another driver’s championship, he will start 20th and dead last in tomorrow’s race at Interlagos.

Hamilton had claimed the pole position on Friday for Saturday’s sprint race. However, he was already facing a five-spot grid penalty. This just adds on top of it. Notably, he loses out on a chance to grab three points with a win in Saturday’s sprint race. He sits 19 points behind Max Verstappen for the title with four races remaining.

DraftKings Sportsbook has updated odds with the change in the starting grid. Verstappen becomes an even heavier favorite with -200 odds to win. Hamilton drops to fourth best odds at +1400. Normally he is either immediately behind or immediately ahead of Verstappen. It will take a strong effort on Sunday to work his way into the mix from the 20th position.

More From DraftKings Nation