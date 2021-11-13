Tiyon Evans out for Tennessee vs. Georgia

Tennessee Volunteers running back Tiyon Evans is not warming up for UT ahead of their tilt with the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in Neyland Stadium.

#Vols’ Tiyon Evans in street clothes, not stretching with teammates.



So … as expected … he looks like a no-go today. — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) November 13, 2021

Evans is a junior with 81 carries for 521 yards and six touchdowns this season, as well as 74 yards receiving and another score. When paired with now-starting quarterback Hendon Hooker, the Vols have significantly improved every week this season.

This is a big loss for UT ahead of one of the most challenging games of the season against the No. 1 team in the country in UGA, who brings one of the best defenses college football has ever seen to Knoxville. Since the start of October the Vols have looked like a much better team than earlier in the season under first-year head coach Josh Heupel, but still need one more win to be bowl eligible.

Right now Tennessee is a 19-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 55.5.