Spencer Rattler replaces Caleb Williams at quarterback for Oklahoma

The quarterback carousel for the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners has turned yet again, as former Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler has replaced newer Heisman choice Caleb Williams with OU trailing the No. 13 Baylor Bears 10-7 after three quarters.

Williams was unable to move the Sooner offense with any efficiency, going 8-17 for 84 yards with two interceptions before being replaced on the final drive of the third quarter.

Rattler came in and threw a strike down the seam to Mike Woods, but an uncalled pass interference saw it bounce to the turf. OU went three-and-out, and now the undefeated Sooners are in real trouble on the road with their undefeated season on the line and with College Football Playoff implications in waiting.

And now with a 75-yard rush from Abram Smith putting Baylor back in the red zone, the Sooners will need to find a way to get some points to escape Waco with their national championship hopes in tact.

Oklahoma closed as a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.