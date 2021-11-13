Did Caleb Williams lose his Heisman Trophy chances with loss to Baylor?

The Oklahoma Sooners entered Week 11 against the Baylor Bears looking to remain undefeated on the season on the road to the Big 12 title game. The Sooners have a quarterback in Heisman contention, although it’s not the one many expected to be there at the beginning of the year. Caleb Williams burst onto the scene and steadily climbed up the Heisman leaderboard as he continued to put up massive numbers.

Those impressive numbers came to a screeching halt against Baylor. Williams threw two interceptions in a 27-14 loss to the Bears, ultimately getting benched for Spencer Rattler. This loss and benching will essentially end Williams’ Heisman bid, which was already looking tough due to his limited games as a starter.

Williams entered this weekend’s play at +850 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. After Saturday’s loss, that number is now +1500.

