Baylor upends Oklahoma 27-14, likely ends Sooners College Football Playoff hopes

Down goes another Top 10 team.

The No. 13 Baylor Bears were in firm control during Saturday’s matchup with the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners, pulling off the upset for a 27-14 home victory in Waco. The star of the show for the home team was quarterback Gerry Bohanon, who threw for 117 yards and a touchdown through the air but also added 107 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

Undefeated heading into Saturday, Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) was thoroughly outgained offensively by Baylor (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) and finished with just 260 yards of total offense to its credit. True freshman quarterback Caleb Williams struggled, completing just 10-of-19 passes for 146 yards and two interceptions through the air, although he did use his legs to add a score on the ground. He was notably benched for Spencer Rattler late in the third quarter, but re-emerged in the fourth.

The game was a tight, three-point contest early in the fourth before Bohanon created some separation with a five-yard scamper to put the Bears up 17-7. After forcing a Sooner punt, he concluded the following drive with a 14-yard TD run to effectively put the game out of reach.

This loss effectively nullifies Oklahoma’s College Football Playoff hopes for now while creating an interesting race for the top of the Big 12 standings heading into the final few weeks of the regular season. Baylor has already lost to Oklahoma State but if the Cowboys can take down OU in the Bedlam Game in a few weeks, it’ll create maximum chaos.