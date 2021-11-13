Aaron Rodgers activated off COVID IR, added to injury report with toe injury

The Green Bay Packers officially activated quarterback Aaron Rodgers off the COVID-19 injured reserve list on Saturday and he would appear on track to start Week 10 Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. However, notably, the team also added him to the injury report with a toe injury. He was given no game status designation, so he should be good to go.

Rodgers went on the COVID-19 list ten days ago and has not been allowed to participate in any in-person activities since then. He has been able to virtually check-in on meetings and of course he knows the playbook backwards and forwards.

Jordan Love got first team snaps in practice to further prepare himself but at this point, Rodgers seems on track to play on Sunday. He had expressed some reservations previously around the need to make sure his conditioning was in order, but the team’s decision to activate him is a positive sign in that direction.