Titans place Julio Jones on IR with hamstring injury, out at least 3 weeks

Veteran wideout Julio Jones came to the Titans hoping to bolster their receiving corps and increase their chances at a championship. Unfortunately, Jones has had an injury-riddled season that has left him off of the field more often than not. The Titans officially placed Jones on the injured reserve list Saturday with a hamstring injury, which has been nagging him much of the 2021 NFL season.

Jones has played six games so far in 2021, though outside of a single 128 receiving yard performance, he’s averaged just 40 receiving yards per game. He’s been droppable in redraft leagues for some time, so let this be your official call to release the wideout if you don’t hold an injured reserve spot in fantasy leagues.

The team hasn’t quite established a WR2, but it’s likely we’ll see some of those targets funneled to TEs Geoff Swaim and Anthony Firkser. It’s unfortunate news for a team who just lost Derrick Henry to a season-ending foot injury, but if Jones can get healthy, the team could have him back better than ever to make a deep playoff push.