Old Dominion led Florida Atlantic 4-3. IN FOOTBALL.

The Old Dominion Monarchs played the Florida Atlantic Owls in football today and...

BEHOLD REAL BEAUTY! LIFE IS SHORT AND FLEETING SO BASK IN THE GLORY!

And then ODU had to go screw it all up after the free kick and score a BORING TOUCHDOWN before halftime to deprive the world of the best weird scoring moment of the FBS year after an 11 play/64 yard drive that took 3:31. BOOOOOO.

The first safety came with 6:22 remaining in the first quarter, as former Miami Hurricane N’Kosi Perry was sacked in the end zone for a loss of five yards. The second came at 4:09 of the second quarter as Perry was called for intentional grounding in the end zone. So for nearly four minutes of clock time, we had that most beautiful of score lines lighting up the stadium to keep our hearts warm, and on the scorebug for the broadcast. Life is beautiful.

Fleeting for sure, but we’ll always have this moment of glory.