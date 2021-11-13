Damian Lillard ruled OUT for Sunday’s game vs. Nuggets with abdominal injury

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to get back to the playoffs under new head coach Chauncey Billups but it hasn’t been smooth sailing early in the season. Damian Lillard, the team’s point guard and best player, is dealing with an abdominal injury and will not play in Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Damian Lillard injury: Fantasy basketball impact

This injury is a tough one for Lillard, who showed some signs of pain against the Clippers earlier in the week. The Blazers do have a back-to-back set starting Sunday, so it’s likely Lillard will be out Monday as well. That means CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic and Norman Powell will get a boost in fantasy lineups.

Betting impact

The Trail Blazers were tough to back even with Lillard in the lineup, but his absence makes it tough to back Portland in any situation. Expect the line Sunday to heavily favor Denver, especially on the moneyline. It’s probably best to stay away from Portland until Lillard returns to the lineup.