Fred VanVleet OUT vs. Pistons Saturday due to groin injury

The Toronto Raptors are looking to get back to the playoffs this season and could have one of the best rookies from the 2021 draft class in Scottie Barnes. Unfortunately for the Raptors, they’ll be without guard Fred VanVleet Saturday against the Detroit Pistons due to a groin injury.

Fred VanVleet injury: Fantasy basketball impact

VanVleet was averaging 19.7 points and 7.1 assists per game this season, so his absence creates a big hole in Toronto’s backcourt. Goran Dragic could absorb some of those minutes, although it’s most likely the Raptors turn things over to Gary Trent Jr. as the primary ballhandler. The other Toronto starters should get a small boost in fantasy lineups with VanVleet’s absence.

Betting impact

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raptors are 8.5-point favorites. That line may come down slightly with VanVleet’s absence but Toronto is still the pick against a struggling Detroit team. The under is probably still the play at 201.5, which would’ve been the case even with VanVleet in the lineup. We’ll see if the guard can get back to the lineup Monday against the Trail Blazers.