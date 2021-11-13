Did CJ Stroud improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over Purdue?

The Ohio State Buckeyes entered dangerous territory in Week 11 with the Purdue Boilermakers already ruining seasons for two Big Ten teams who were in the top 5 at the time of the matchup. CJ Stroud, a Heisman contender, could’ve suffered a tough defeat which would’ve effectively eliminated him from contention and Ohio State from the College Football Playoff.

The quarterback continued his strong season, putting up 361 yards and five touchdowns in a 59-31 win over Purdue. Stroud now has 30 touchdowns on the year and has two great opportunities to deliver a signature moment with Michigan State and Michigan on the schedule.

Stroud entered this weekend’s play at +450 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. After the win over Purdue, the quarterback is at +300.

