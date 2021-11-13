Texas Tech makes 62-yard field goal at the gun to beat Iowa State

It’s not every day you see a 60+-yard field goal go through the uprights, especially when you factor in #CollegeKickers. The Texas Tech Red Raiders blew an early lead against the Iowa State Cyclones, but eventually put themselves in position to win on an unforgettable field goal at the gun.

And Texas Tech’s Jonathan Garibay hits a 62-yard field goal with no time left to give the Red Raiders the 41-38 win.

Jonathan Garibay, who has not missed a field goal attempt this season, seemed primed for his first failed kick. College kickers routinely botch chip shots; this was a 62-yard kick. What a way to get a much-needed win in the conference for the Red Raiders.

There’s been a lot of turmoil at Texas Tech this season, with Matt Wells being shown the door after a loss to Kansas State. The Red Raiders have secured a commitment from Joey McGuire to lead the team next season. This win will be a great moment for the players, who are going bowling on a 62-yard field goal.