Pacers SG Chris Duarte suffers ankle injury Saturday vs. 76ers, returns to game

The Indiana rookie went to the locker room with an ankle injury. We break down the fantasy basketball and betting implications.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers
Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers handles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers on November 13, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Update: Duarte has returned to the game, which is a great sign for Indiana.

The Indiana Pacers are in a tough contest against the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers and will likely be without rookie shooting guard Chris Duarte for the rest of the contest. The guard suffered an ankle injury and went to the locker room. He is officially questionable to return.

With Duarte out, expect the Pacers to use Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon more as the backcourt pairing. The Pacers will dearly miss Duarte’s three-point shooting down the stretch in this game. The rookie had five points and three assists in 17 minutes of action prior to exiting the game.

The Pacers next play Monday against the New York Knicks. If Duarte is able to return for that contest, the rookie’s injury can be considered mild. The Oregon product was one of the surprise picks due to his supposed limitations but he has emerged as one of the better players in the class.

