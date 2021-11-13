Full list of tee times for Final Round of the 2021 Houston Open

The final round of the Houston Open will tee off early on Sunday morning in Texas, and after 54 holes Scottie Scheffler holds a one-shot lead over a talented fivesome all at T2 with one round remaining.
Scheffler sits at -7, one stroke clear of Jhonattan Vegas, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Kevin Tway at -6. Scheffler is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +225, with Wolff second choice at +500 and Vegas checking in at +700 to be the winner.
Scheffler can certainly go low on the publicly-accessible Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, as he set the course record of 62 on Saturday.
The final day of the tournament gets underway Sunday at 9:09 a.m. ET. You can watch Round 4 of the Houston Open on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour Live will air coverage of featured groups from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the Houston Open on Sunday.
2021 Houston Open Round 4 Tee Times
|Time (CT)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|8:09 AM
|Tee #1
|Robert Streb
|Aaron Rai
|Aaron Wise
|8:09 AM
|Tee #10
|Patrick Reed
|Tom Hoge
|Scott Piercy
|8:20 AM
|Tee #1
|Ryan Palmer
|Keith Mitchell
|Matthias Schwab
|8:20 AM
|Tee #10
|Hudson Swafford
|J.J. Spaun
|Chris Stroud
|8:31 AM
|Tee #1
|Alex Smalley
|Dylan Frittelli
|Davis Riley
|8:31 AM
|Tee #10
|Sungjae Im
|Andrew Putnam
|Scott Stallings
|8:42 AM
|Tee #1
|Maverick McNealy
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Kevin Streelman
|8:42 AM
|Tee #10
|Zach Johnson
|Matthew NeSmith
|Mito Pereira
|8:53 AM
|Tee #1
|Richy Werenski
|Joel Dahmen
|Chez Reavie
|8:53 AM
|Tee #10
|Sahith Theegala
|Henrik Norlander
|Max Homa
|9:04 AM
|Tee #1
|Hank Lebioda
|Sam Burns
|Lee Hodges
|9:04 AM
|Tee #10
|Stephan Jaeger
|Harry Higgs
|Brian Harman
|9:15 AM
|Tee #1
|Wyndham Clark
|Max McGreevy
|Cameron Smith
|9:15 AM
|Tee #10
|Bronson Burgoon
|Adam Scott
|Denny McCarthy
|9:26 AM
|Tee #1
|Adam Long
|Cameron Tringale
|Kelly Kraft
|9:26 AM
|Tee #10
|Erik van Rooyen
|MJ Daffue
|Talor Gooch
|9:37 AM
|Tee #1
|Vincent Whaley
|Marc Leishman
|Adam Schenk
|9:37 AM
|Tee #10
|Nick Taylor
|Tyler Duncan
|Lanto Griffin
|9:48 AM
|Tee #1
|Jason Kokrak
|Russell Henley
|Luke List
|9:48 AM
|Tee #10
|Brian Stuard
|Jim Herman
|9:59 AM
|Tee #1
|Kramer Hickok
|Martin Trainer
|Kevin Tway
|9:59 AM
|Tee #10
|Jason Day
|Brice Garnett
|10:10 AM
|Tee #1
|Scottie Scheffler
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Matthew Wolff