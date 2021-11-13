Full list of tee times for Final Round of the 2021 Houston Open

The final round of the Houston Open will tee off early on Sunday morning in Texas, and after 54 holes Scottie Scheffler holds a one-shot lead over a talented fivesome all at T2 with one round remaining.

Scheffler sits at -7, one stroke clear of Jhonattan Vegas, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Kevin Tway at -6. Scheffler is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +225, with Wolff second choice at +500 and Vegas checking in at +700 to be the winner.

Scheffler can certainly go low on the publicly-accessible Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, as he set the course record of 62 on Saturday.

The final day of the tournament gets underway Sunday at 9:09 a.m. ET. You can watch Round 4 of the Houston Open on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour Live will air coverage of featured groups from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the Houston Open on Sunday.