How to watch New Zealand vs. Australia T20 World Cup final match on TV and online live stream

The 2021 T20 World Cup has reached the final match, with New Zealand and Australia meeting to decide who will lift the country’s maiden T20 World Cup title. Neither squad has won this competition, although Australia has made the final once before.

These two teams are meeting in a rematch of the 2015 World Cup final, which Australia won. Both teams had even odds to win this competition, and both teams completed successful chases under pressure in their respective semifinal to reach this stage. Australia is favored on the moneyline at -155 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. New Zealand will be looking to add another trophy this year after winning the World Test Championship over India.

The match begins at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be seen on Willow TV. If you’re not near a television, you can use your cable login on willow.tv to watch the contest. The match is also available on ESPN+.

New Zealand vs. Australia T20 World Cup Final Match Info

Date: Sunday, November 14

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Channel: Willow TV

Livestream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Moneyline odds: New Zealand +120, Australia -155