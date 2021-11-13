 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Texas F Dylan Disu out Saturday vs. Gonzaga, could return within a few weeks

The Vanderbilt transfer is expected to be a key part of Texas’ roster this season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Texas Longhorns guard Avery Benson reacts after guard Tristen Licon scored a three point field goal during the second half against the Houston Baptist Huskies at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Texas Longhorns meet the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET in one of the biggest non-conference games of the 2021-22 college basketball season. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, forward Dylan Disu will not be playing in the contest.

Disu averaged 15.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game last season as member of the Commodores, showcasing his abilities as a rim protector and interior scorer. He was also able to hit the three-point shot at a decent clip, providing some versatility for a talented Texas team under Chris Beard.

With Disu out, the Longhorns are going to struggle to contain Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme in Gonzaga’s frontcourt. The Bulldogs lost Corey Kispert, Joel Ayayi and Jalen Suggs from last season’s team but still have the top ranking. Timme and Andrew Nembhard return from that group. They’ll be hoping to make a statement in this game.

Gonzaga is a 7-point favorite against the spread according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bulldogs are -320 on the moneyline, while the Longhorns are +250.

