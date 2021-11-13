Texas F Dylan Disu out Saturday vs. Gonzaga, could return within a few weeks

The No. 5 Texas Longhorns meet the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET in one of the biggest non-conference games of the 2021-22 college basketball season. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, forward Dylan Disu will not be playing in the contest.

Texas forward Dylan Disu not playing tonight, but sounds like the Vandy transfer could be back within the next two weeks. Could be the Longhorns best frontcourt player, also team’s top rim protector. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 14, 2021

Disu averaged 15.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game last season as member of the Commodores, showcasing his abilities as a rim protector and interior scorer. He was also able to hit the three-point shot at a decent clip, providing some versatility for a talented Texas team under Chris Beard.

With Disu out, the Longhorns are going to struggle to contain Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme in Gonzaga’s frontcourt. The Bulldogs lost Corey Kispert, Joel Ayayi and Jalen Suggs from last season’s team but still have the top ranking. Timme and Andrew Nembhard return from that group. They’ll be hoping to make a statement in this game.

Gonzaga is a 7-point favorite against the spread according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bulldogs are -320 on the moneyline, while the Longhorns are +250.